Sixers unveil 2001 retro court design for the upcoming season

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled another piece to their 25th anniversary plans for the 2001 team, revealing their 2001 retro court design for the upcoming season.

On Thursday (Sep 18) morning, the team dropped photos of the throwback court design on their social media channels, which will be used for 14 dates at the newly dubbed Xfinity Mobile Arena this coming season.

As nostalgia sets in for Sixers fans who grew up during that generation of the team, the old court style is brings back remnants of the Sixers 2001 championship run to the NBA finals.

The organization announced plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Eastern Conference champion squad earlier in the summer, and many fans have already connected the dots for what that will all include.

You can check out the 2001 anniversary dates for this coming season HERE.

