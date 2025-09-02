Philadelphia Eagles Reveal Team Captains for 2025 Season

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

As the Philadelphia Eagles gear up for another Super Bowl run, head coah Nick Sirianni has announced the leaders of the birds nest.

The 2025 Philadelphia Eagles captains, as announced in late August 2025, are Jalen Hurts (QB), Saquon Barkley (RB), A.J. Brown (WR), Jake Elliott (K), Lane Johnson (RT), Jordan Mailata (LT), Zack Baun (LB), and Reed Blankenship (S). This marks the first time Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Reed Blankenship have been selected as team captains with the Eagles, while the others are returning leaders.

“It’s amazing,” said Baun, who is entering his second season in Philadelphia. “It’s awesome. (It’s) better than any achievement I’ve gotten to date. It means a lot because it’s something that’s voted on by my teammates.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Blankenship, who came to Philadelphia in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, is fulfilling his dream by becoming a team captain.

“It’s always been my dream to become a captain, just regardless of where I’m at,” said Blankenship. “I feel like that is one of the best things you can do as a teammate. It goes far beyond just having the ‘C’ on your chest, that’s how I’ve always looked at it. With all my teammates trusting in me and voting for me, it just means the world.

“I think I’ve been a captain at each level of my football career, and I don’t take it lightly. I feel like it’s a big motivator and encouragement for me. Just knowing that my teammates look at me when things aren’t going as planned, it means a lot.”

Watch the 2025 Eagles Captains introductions below!

Here is the full list of the 2025 Eagles captains:

Jalen Hurts : (Quarterback)

: (Quarterback) Saquon Barkley : (Running Back)

: (Running Back) A.J. Brown : (Wide Receiver)

: (Wide Receiver) Jake Elliott : (Kicker)

: (Kicker) Lane Johnson : (Right Tackle)

: (Right Tackle) Jordan Mailata : (Left Tackle)

: (Left Tackle) Zack Baun : (Linebacker)

: (Linebacker) Reed Blankenship: (Safety)

The Eagles kick off the 2025-2026 season Thursday (Sep. 4th) night against their division rival Dallas Cowboys.

MORE EAGLES READS:

RELATED: Best of Philadelphia Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments

RELATED: Top Black-Owned Restaurants to Watch Eagles in Superbowl LIX

RELATED: Top 5 Best Bars to Watch an Eagles Game in Philly