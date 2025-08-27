Saquon Barkley's foundation provides backpacks for 200+ students
Saquon Barkley’s foundation provides free backpacks for over 200 students
As back to school season begins, Saquon Barkley wants to make sure kids of one of the most important resources for a successful school year.
At Liguori Academy in Kensington, the Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, along with the Carpenters Union Local 158 and iHeartMedia Philadelphia hosted an event that was a back-to-school boost for students.
The three organizations combined gave out 200 backpacks filled with school supplies for the students of Liguori Academy.
The academy, founded in 2016, started it’s first school year with 30 students from 9th to 12th grade. This year, there are celebrating tremendous growth as they are now responsible for instilling knowledge to over 300 students.
The Eagles superstar running back was unable to attend to back-to-school drive due to scheduling conflicts, but left a message for the students.
“Just want to wish you guys the best of luck on the school year, make sure you guys stay focused, keep on your grind,” Barkley said. “Something that was taught to me at a young age, anything is possible when you put your mind to it.”
His mother, Tonya, also had a message that a backpack can make all the difference.
Liguori students’ first day of school is Sept. 4 — the same day Barkley and the Super Bowl champion Eagles kick off the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys.
