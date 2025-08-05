Saquon Barkley says he declined spot on President Donald Trump’s fitness council

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley announced that he has declined a spot on President Donald Trump’s council focused on fitness and healthy living.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test. Trump also has chosen a specific Fitness and Nutrition Council to lead the initiative; one of those members being Barkley.

However, Barkley did not accept the invite. After taking careful consideration of his schedule, and his rising stardom, his availability is likely extremely limited.

“Couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council. So, I’m not really too familiar with it. I felt like that I’m going to be super busy so me and my family thought probably the best interest to not accept that,” Barkley said. “So, was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. But I’m assuming it’s something great. So, appreciate it. But was a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”

Back in April, Barkley visited Trump at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, before flying back to Washington, D.C., with the president on Marine One. His visit sparked backlash across social media despite Barkley never outwardly supporting Trump. Barkley later reacted to the criticism in a post on the social media platform X.

“some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day” Barkley wrote.

A spokesperson for Trump stated that Barkley along with other current and former athletes, including Wayne Gretzky, Jack Nicklaus, Mariano Rivera, Tony Romo, Lawrence Taylor, and Tua Tagovailoa, would be part of the council.

