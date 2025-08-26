Listen Live
Local

Attendance down as Philly students struggle to commute on SEPTA

Attendance down as Philly students who take SEPTA struggle to get to school on time

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

$175 million in federal funding for University of Pennsylvania suspended
Source: Anadolu / Getty

As the SEPTA bus cuts have gone into full effect, attendance has been down throughout the entire Philadelphia school district as students struggle to commute to class.

Superintendent Tony Watlington said attendance has been up and down. SEPTA’s deep service cuts took effect the day before the start of classes.

“We found a bit of a mixed bag,” he said. “There are schools that reported significant declines in first-day attendance.”

Watlington said while attendance is a key factor in student performance, remote learning is not being considered as a way to make up instructional time.

“I personally, as an educator and as a parent myself, don’t believe that virtual education is a viable option,” he said. “One of the big lessons from the pandemic was that virtual learning was not the best mode of learning for most students. There are some that do really, really well, but for most students, they need an in-person experience.”

As more people will return to work and school after Labor Day, Watlington acknowledged that the situation will only get more challenging.

“More individuals coming to school, being on the roads in Philadelphia after the Labor Day holiday, and perhaps some increases in fares — those would absolutely have the potential negative impact on student daily attendance,” he added.

On Aug. 24, 32 bus routes were eliminated and 16 were shortened. SEPTA also reduced service on 88 other routes including bus, Metro and Regional Rail lines. Although all cuts won’t take effect until Sept. 2, the base fare will increase to $2.90 starting Sept. 1.

MORE SPETA READS:

RELATED: SEPTA Cuts And How It Affects You

RELATED: SEPTA Cuts Day 1 — How It Effects Public Schools And Drivers Routine

RELATED: SEPTA Service Cuts: Funding stalemate could add over 275,000 vehicles to local roads

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close