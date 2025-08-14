SEPTA Service Cuts: Funding stalemate could add over 275,000 vehicles to local roads

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

As SEPTA’s hope dwindle that the Pennsylvania Legislature will approve SEPTA funding in the near future, the transit agency said Wednesday it is preparing to move forward with massive cuts to service.

SEPTA has said that if funding is not secured by Thursday, the organization will start a 10-day preparation period for across-the-board service cuts.

These massive cuts in service could lead to an influx of vehicles on local roads, leading to increased traffic and accidents.

Transit experts are warning that proposed service cuts to SEPTA could result in approximately 275,000 additional vehicles on local roadways, a number just shy of Pittsburgh’s entire population.

What Happened at the SEPTA Service Cuts Meeting?

According to sources, The Senate voted Tuesday night to amend a House bill that would fund SEPTA by raising fares and tapping into money that’s currently in the public transportation trust fund.

The plan did not sit well with Senate Democrats, but Republicans say their amended bill is essentially a two-year bridge to find more permanent and consistent revenue streams like taxes on legalized marijuana or skill games.

“We offer a solution that is two years of funding, more accountability and safer a network while adding additional funding to road improvement projects throughout this commonwealth,” said Sen. Frank Farry (R – Bucks County).

Democrats argue that the plan is not sustainable.

“So you get two years of additional state support and the translation to that on the other side is you get mandated fare increases in perpetuity. Forever. That’s not serious,” said Sen Vincent Hughes (D).

“This is going to take some discussion back home,” said Scott Sauer, SEPTA general manager. “Our board is going to certainly have to weigh in. We would have some tough choices if this amendment went through as is.”

When do the SEPTA Cuts start?

The SEPTA cuts are expected to come in phases between Aug. 24 and Jan. 1, 2026.

The Aug. 24 service cuts would be followed by a 21.5% fare hike on Sept. 1. A weekday ride would rise from $2.50 to $2.90 on a bus, train or trolley, it said.

Special service transportation will also be nixed, including the sports express, right before the Eagles kick off the season at Lincoln Financial Field.

School District of Philadelphia students are also being urged to find other mean of transportation to get to school, as the new school year begins the day after cuts are scheduled to go into effect.

