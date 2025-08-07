Listen Live
Local

Police: Man Hit Philly Cops With Car While Fleeing Traffic Stop

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fire At Philadelphia Residence Leaves Over 10 Dead
Source: Hannah Beier / Getty

A man was arrested after he struck multiple police officers with a vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop.

Paul Reid, 28, was charged with aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement, possession of narcotics, and related offenses, police said. 

According to sources, the incident began at about 1:04 a.m. on 19th Street in the 14th Police District when police tried to stop a vehicle that drove through two stop signs.

Police initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle, a Nissan Altima, stopped in the middle of the street.

Authorities said the diver, later identified as 28-year-old Paul Reid, was seen reaching beneath the seat.

Police identified drug packaging in the vehicle when they approached it, and said that Reid could not provide a license or registration.

Reid was instructed to step out of the vehicle, but authorities said Reid put it in neutral and revved the engine.

When an officer tried to stop Reid from driving off, Reid dug his fingernails into the officer, cutting the officer, and ripping his body camera off, falling into the suspect’s car, police said.

Another officer stepped in to help his unit member, resulting in the power struggle of three men putting the vehicle into drive, police said. Reid hit the gas, striking two officers, authorities said. They suffered minor abrasions and contusions.

Reid drove off, heading north on 19th Street, then west on 73rd Street, and later dumping the vehicle police said.

The vehicle was later recovered in the 7400 block of Andrews Avenue., The body camera was located nearby on the highway.

Not long after, police secured a property on the same block after unsuccessful attempts to contact the occupants, and a barricade situation was declared.

SWAT responded to a call where the suspect was assumed to be stationed, and following a 20-minute standoff, Reid was taken into custody without further incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement, possession of narcotics, and related offenses, police said.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Philadelphia Police officer strikes bicyclist while chasing suspect,

RELATED: [WATCH] Car Hits Multiple People During Eagles NFC Championship Parade

RELATED: Officer hospitalized after car crash along I-76 in South Philadelphia

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

philly crime

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
129 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
160 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close