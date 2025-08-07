Police: Man Hit Philly Cops With Car While Fleeing Traffic Stop

Source: Hannah Beier / Getty

A man was arrested after he struck multiple police officers with a vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop.

Paul Reid, 28, was charged with aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement, possession of narcotics, and related offenses, police said.

According to sources, the incident began at about 1:04 a.m. on 19th Street in the 14th Police District when police tried to stop a vehicle that drove through two stop signs.

Police initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle, a Nissan Altima, stopped in the middle of the street.

Authorities said the diver, later identified as 28-year-old Paul Reid, was seen reaching beneath the seat.

Police identified drug packaging in the vehicle when they approached it, and said that Reid could not provide a license or registration.

Reid was instructed to step out of the vehicle, but authorities said Reid put it in neutral and revved the engine.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When an officer tried to stop Reid from driving off, Reid dug his fingernails into the officer, cutting the officer, and ripping his body camera off, falling into the suspect’s car, police said.

Another officer stepped in to help his unit member, resulting in the power struggle of three men putting the vehicle into drive, police said. Reid hit the gas, striking two officers, authorities said. They suffered minor abrasions and contusions.

Reid drove off, heading north on 19th Street, then west on 73rd Street, and later dumping the vehicle police said.

The vehicle was later recovered in the 7400 block of Andrews Avenue., The body camera was located nearby on the highway.

Not long after, police secured a property on the same block after unsuccessful attempts to contact the occupants, and a barricade situation was declared.

SWAT responded to a call where the suspect was assumed to be stationed, and following a 20-minute standoff, Reid was taken into custody without further incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement, possession of narcotics, and related offenses, police said.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Philadelphia Police officer strikes bicyclist while chasing suspect,

RELATED: [WATCH] Car Hits Multiple People During Eagles NFC Championship Parade

RELATED: Officer hospitalized after car crash along I-76 in South Philadelphia