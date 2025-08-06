Listen Live
Officer hospitalized after car crash along I-76 in South Philadelphia

Published on August 6, 2025

A Philadelphia police officer is being treated for injuries after being apart of a car accident on I-76.

Officials say the crash happened near Mifflin Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.

Police barricaded I-76 westbound for hours as authorities investigated the crash.

Officials said that the officer who was hurt is a dirt bike officer for the Philadelphia Police Department and the crash involved the officer’s bike as well as another vehicle.

Police have yet to release an official statement with information regarding the officer’s name or nature of the crash.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

