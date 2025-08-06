Officer hospitalized after car crash along I-76 in South Philadelphia
A Philadelphia police officer is being treated for injuries after being apart of a car accident on I-76.
Officials say the crash happened near Mifflin Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.
Police barricaded I-76 westbound for hours as authorities investigated the crash.
Officials said that the officer who was hurt is a dirt bike officer for the Philadelphia Police Department and the crash involved the officer’s bike as well as another vehicle.
Police have yet to release an official statement with information regarding the officer’s name or nature of the crash.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Schools in Philadelphia
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025
-
JOIN OUR 100.3 WRNB TEXT CLUB FOR EXCLUSIVES!
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025