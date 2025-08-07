Police Arrest Suspect in String of Sexual Assaults

Source: KRISTON JAE BETHEL / Getty

Philadelphia Police arrest a man who they believe is in connection to a half dozen sexual assaults throughout the city.

Dynel Walker, 37, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, police said. Walker was wanted in connection to six sexual assaults that occurred between July 18, 2025, and Aug. 3, 2025, according to investigators.

The first reported assault took place on July 18, 2025, at 6:40 a.m. along the 1900 block of Spruce Street. Police said a man sexually assaulted a woman as she was walking her dog.

The second assault took place on July 19, 2025, at 3:13 a.m. along the 2000 block of Delancey Street. Police said a woman was entering her apartment building when a man sexually assaulted her.

The third incident occurred on Aug. 2, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. along the 1600 block of Waverly Street. Police said the man approached a woman and sexually assaulted her.

The fourth incident occurred on Aug. 3, 2025, at 1 a.m. along the 400 block of South 15th Street. Police said a man sexually assaulted a woman as she walked to her car.

The fifth incident occurred about an hour later around 2 a.m. on 17th and Lombard streets. A woman told police a man approached her and said, “Let me touch you.” He then fondled the woman and pushed her against a vehicle until she broke free and ran, according to investigators.

A sixth incident, also occurred on Aug. 3, at 12:30 p.m. Police said a man sexually assaulted a woman as she was opening her front door.

Police then received an anonymous tip on Aug. 5 identifying Walker as the suspect, according to investigators.

According to authories, Walker was taken into police custody without resisting arrest, as they ‘observed the offender sitting outside of the Sam’s club located at 3525 Welsh road’.

“He was actually sitting outside charging his phone” Philadelphia police said. “He was taken into custody without incident”.

Watch the full press conference below!