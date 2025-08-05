Man wanted for series of sexual assaults in Philadelphia

Source: gerenme / Getty

Police are searching for a man who they say allegedly sexually assualted multiple women, at different times, throughout the Philadelphia area.

Officials released images of a suspect in connection to the assaults, and he is described as a man between the ages of 25 to 30, and “approximately 5’11” to 6’0″, with long dreadlocks/twists/braids, sometimes worn in a ponytail. He appears to have a light mustache and goatee.”

To view images of the suspect [CLICK HERE]

Captain Margo Alleyne-Parker, commanding officer of the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit, described the five assaults that are now under investigation.

“Very brazen individual – somebody we would definitely like to get off the streets,” she explained.

The first reported assault took place on July 18, 2025, at 6:40 a.m. along the 1900 block of Spruce Street. Police said a man sexually assaulted a woman as she was walking her dog.

The second assault took place on July 19, 2025, at 3:13 a.m. along the 2000 block of Delancey Street. Police said a woman was entering her apartment building when a man sexually assaulted her.

The third incident occurred on Aug. 2, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. along the 1600 block of Waverly Street. Police said the man approached a woman and sexually assaulted her.

The fourth incident occurred on Aug. 3, 2025, at 1 a.m. along the 400 block of South 15th Street. Police said a man sexually assaulted a woman as she walked to her car.

The fifth incident also occurred on Aug. 3, at 12:30 p.m. Police said a man sexually assaulted a woman as she was opening her front door.

“He came up behind them and groped them in all the incidents,” said Capt. Margo Alleyne-Parker of the Philadelphia Police Department. “In some instances things might have gone a little further.”

With new information coming out in regards to these assualts, officials are now going back even further into the timeline to piece together more information.

“In some of these instances, the description is so vague that we have to try to piece everything together. So we’re going to go back a couple of months to see how many other jobs we could piece together,” said Captain Alleyne-Parker.

A woman who spoke to NBC10 said she was followed by someone on Friday night in the area of 15th and Pine, but did not recognize the suspect when shown a picture of him.

NBC10 is not using the woman’s name so the attacker does not find her address.

“I ran and there was nobody on the block and I prayed to god please anyone,” she said of the incident. “I ran across the road, and two girls appeared, and I was like, thank goodness… I didn’t know them, but I was like just pretend we know each other. He still approached us and I was like, ‘Are you following me?’ And then he ran away.”

If you have any information on the suspect, authorities are pleading that you come forward. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip [CLICK HERE]

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.