Philadelphia Declares Heat Health Emergency, Here’s What to Know

As we spring forward into summer this week, Philadelphia’s first Heat Health Emergency of the season is officially in effect. Philadelphia will be kicking the summer season off with scorching temperatures as the Northeast region is under excessive heat watch all this week (6/17-6/23) into the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach over 100 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, the heat index could reach up to 106 this weekend.

When does Philadelphia declare heat emergencies?

According to Philly Voice, The city’s Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the forecasted heat index, which is what the temperature feels like to the human body taking humidity and air temperature into account, is in a certain range for a certain number of days.

Dr. Frank Franklin, interim Health Commissioner, details in the declaration that the city will open cooling centers to the public and the Philadelphia Water Department will pause utility shutoffs.

“The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” said Franklin. “The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day.”

According to the National Weather Service of Philadelphia/ Mt. Holly, Three records were tied yesterday (June 19). Reading reached a high of 95 matching a record set in 1929. A record high MINIMUM was tied as well (72 degrees, set back in 1962 and 1994). Mount Pocono also matched their record high minimum temperature of 67 degrees (1957).

Who is at risk for heat stress?

Signs of heat stress include decreased energy, slight loss of appetite, faintness, lightheadedness and nausea.

Those most at risk from heat-related health conditions are older adults, people without air conditioning, individuals with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, small children, those who work in high-heat environments, those who take medications that affect body temperature, alcohol and drug users and people engaged in strenuous physical activity.

Anyone concerned with detecting signs of heat stress can call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA) Heatline at (215) 765-9040 to speak to a city Health Department nurse to ask questions.

There are 153 cooling centers and sites open to the public in Philly, including Free Library locations, recreation centers, senior centers, schools, spraygrounds and pools.

Information from this report was gathered from phillyvoice.com