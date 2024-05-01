Listen Live
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Looks like J. Cole made the right decision by throwing in the towel before Kung-Fu Kenny began to throw haymakers...

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

On Tuesday (April 30), Kendrick Lamar had social media collectively clutching their pearls after he laid down the murder game with his Drake diss record “Euphoria.” With all eyes turning to the Canadian actor-turned rapper, Drizzy quickly responded to the song, but in the most 2024 way possible.

Instead of releasing a response record (which everyone wants), Drake took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip from the popular ’90s film, 10 Things I Hate About You, in which Julia Stiles checked off a list of things she hated about someone she had a crush on in the film. An obvious reference to Kendrick’s bars in which he spit: “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.” The clip did little to move Hip-Hoppers who are eagerly waiting to see what Drake cooks up in the kitchen as the beef continues to heat up.

While this wasn’t the response fans were expecting from Drake (he’s apparently trying to laugh to keep from crying), rest assured that he will indeed clap back at some point as he sent a quick message to his man, DJ Akademiks saying, “See you soon.” While some assumed Drake had a joint in the chamber ready to deploy whenever K. Dot responded to “Push Ups” or his “Taylor Made Freestyle,” Drizzy is seemingly soaking in “Euphoria” before getting back in the booth to address Kendrick’s many critiques of him.

Drizzy really got his work cut out for him with this one. We know one thing for damn sure and that’s that Drake definitely won’t be using an AI version of Tupac on another song. He doesn’t want any legal smoke with the Shakur estate who’ve shown they have no interest in having the Hip-Hop legend participating in any new rap songs from beyond the grave.

The ball’s in Drizzy’s court now. One can only wonder how he plans on topping Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” and if that’s even possible at this point.

What do y’all think of Drake’s response to Kendrick’s latest diss track? Sound off in the comments section below.

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 15 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 15 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles 10 items
Radio One Exclusives

NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith’s Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

Urban One x Rec Philly: Up Next
Local

[CLICK HERE] VOTE for RNB Philly’s UP NEXT Artist!

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close