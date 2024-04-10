REPORT: At Least 2 Shot Amid Eid al-Fitr Celebration in the Parkside section of Philadelphia

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

REPORT: Police have responded to a call that shots were fired in the Parkside section of Philadelphia following an Eid Mubarak Celebration.

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a month when devout Muslims fast daily from dawn to sunset.

According to police, at least two people were shot in the area of 48th and Girard section of Philadelphia as people were celebrating the end of Ramadan.

As reported by Action News, A pedestrian who was running from the scene was hit by a car. The extent of that person’s injuries are not yet known.

Stay with rnbphilly.com as we gather more information on a developing story.