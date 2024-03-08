President Joe Biden in Philadelphia for Reelection Campaign

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

As political season is ramping up, President Joe Biden will be in the Philadelphia area today to address the people in efforts to build support for his presidency.

According to 6ABC, President Biden will be in Delaware county, speaking at a campaign event. President and First Lady Jill Biden are anticipated to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport around 2:45 p.m. and then they will motorcade over to the event. Closures are expected in the area.

Biden is ramping up his 2024 reelection campaign in what seems to be a 2020 rematch with former President Donald Trump. Philadelphia and its suburbs could help decide which way Pennsylvania — a swing state — goes in November’s general election.

This is Biden’s third visit to the Philadelphia area this year, and he will potentially be returning to the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, as battle for Pennsylvania voters is only just beginning to heat up.

