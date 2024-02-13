The beginning of a presidential election year will have anyone asking questions, but it’s what you decide to ask yourselves that will help lead to a proper decision when the time comes to hit up those polls in November.
Many are expecting Joe Biden and Donald Trump to have the first presidential rematch since 1956, which is leading some to ponder about both candidates now that we’ve experienced leadership under both within the past five years alone.
RELATED: They’re Turning TSU Into A PWI | The Amanda Seales Show
Amanda and Supreme decided to open up the phone lines to see what our listeners are thinking and how they’re ultimately feeling when it comes to the subject, and we can absolutely say with confidence that many of you are asking the right questions.
See how The Amanda Seales Show really feels when it comes to both Biden and Trump below:
The post The Truth About Biden And Trump l The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
