Reading Terminal Market Celebrates 131 Years with Pep Rally & Free Food Giveaway

One of the most historic landmarks in Philadelphia has just reached an unprecedented milestone. The Reading Terminal Market, America’s largest and oldest public market is celebrating its 131st birthday.

This celebration starts at 11 a.m. on February 22nd, with a pop-up pep rally featuring the Philadelphia 76ers mascot, Franklin and Sqaud 76.

“The event will take place ahead of Reading Terminal Market Night at the 76ers game when the team faces the New York Knicks that evening,” event organizers said in a news release. “This is part of an ongoing partnership between the two organizations that includes the Market as inspiration for this season’s City Edition jersey and the 76ers supporting several Market merchants as part of their Spirit of Small Business program, presented by Fulton Bank.”

The reading terminal will be giving out free food during their celebratory milestone as well.

