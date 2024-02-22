Listen Live
Reading Terminal Market Celebrates 131 Years with Pep Rally & Free Food Giveaway

Published on February 22, 2024

Philadelphia, PA US Oct 15, 2023 Exterior Neon sign for the historic Reading Terminal Market, an enclosed public market located in Center City section of Philadelphia.

Source: Brian Logan / Getty

One of the most historic landmarks in Philadelphia has just reached an unprecedented milestone. The Reading Terminal Market, America’s largest and oldest public market is celebrating its 131st birthday.

RELATED: Reading Terminal Recalls Couple Who Met There 60 Years Ago!

This celebration starts at 11 a.m. on February 22nd, with a pop-up pep rally featuring the Philadelphia 76ers mascot, Franklin and Sqaud 76.

“The event will take place ahead of Reading Terminal Market Night at the 76ers game when the team faces the New York Knicks that evening,” event organizers said in a news release. “This is part of an ongoing partnership between the two organizations that includes the Market as inspiration for this season’s City Edition jersey and the 76ers supporting several Market merchants as part of their Spirit of Small Business program, presented by Fulton Bank.”

US-LIFESTYLE

Source: ED JONES / Getty

The reading terminal will be giving out free food during their celebratory milestone as well.

RELATED: The 10 Most Essential Things to Do on Your (First) Visit to Philly

RELATED: Winter Reading List: 9 Books By Black Authors You'll Want To Read

