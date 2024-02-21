‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Lauren And Cameron Hamilton Talk New Season, And Their Formula To A Sweet And Spicy Relationship

Lauren and Cameron Hamilton proved that true love can be found on Reality TV when they met, fell in love, and married in the first season of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” series. Five years later, the couple carries the torch as the show’s favorite couple. We’ve watched the pair, who appear to be polar opposites, connect genuinely, making romantic cynics like myself believe that if your heart is in the right place, love can be blind.

Lauren was the spicy firecracker Scorpio who fell for Cameron, the sweet and sensitive Cancer. They were different, but their personalities balanced each other out. The sweet and spicy combination made for a promising union that has garnered five years of marital bliss. The couple is a shining example of the phrase “opposites attract,” which is why they’ve partnered with Lay’s, America’s favorite potato chip, to launch their newest flavor, Sweet & Spicy Honey. In addition, the couple shares the recipe of the meal that solidified their relationship, featuring a special appearance of Sweet & Spicy Lay’s.

In an exclusive interview with the Hamiltons, we discuss their Swicy (Sweet & Spicy) relationship, their thoughts on the new “Love is Blind” cast, their current partnership with Lay’s, and how fans can enter to win $1,000.

Lay's, Cameron and Lauren are inviting Swicy duos nationwide to share their very own #SwicyMarryMeMeal for a chance to win $1,000 for an ultimate Swicy date night. To enter: Between February 21 at 9:00 a.m. ET and March 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET,

Follow @Lay’s on Instagram or TikTok

Like the launch post

Comment with a special date night dish that helped seal the deal on their relationship using the hashtags #SwicyMarryMeMeal and #Sweepstakes

