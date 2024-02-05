Questlove’s Podcast Series ‘Questlove Supreme’ Announces Black History Month Programming Featuring Robert Townsend & Frankie Beverly

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Questlove’s iHeart podcast “Questlove Supreme” announces specific programming catered to Black History Month. His upcoming guests include entertainment pioneer Robert Townsend, record executive Ed Eckstine and R&B legend Frankie Beverly. Read more about the podcast series and find out where to stream inside.

The acclaimed music and pop culture podcast series Questlove Supreme made an exciting announcement today (Feb. 5). The series announced its slate of special guests for February in honor of Black History Month. The first episode debuts this week with the first of a two-part interview with Robert Townsend on Wednesday, February 7th. The celebrated actor, director, writer and comedian has played an integrap part of the industry’s classic Black films like B.A.P.S., Hollywood Shuffle, and The Meteor Man. Be sure to tun into Townsend’s conversation with Questlove as they discuss his life and career throughout the years.

Following the two-part conversation with Townsend, Questlove talks to music executive Ed Eckstine at Eckstine Career Consultation and gives listeners a rare interview with R&B legend Frankie Beverly.

Check out the full programming schedule below:

2/7: Robert Townsend (Part 1): celebrated actor, director, comedian, and writer (Hollywood Shuffle, Eddie Murphy Raw, The Meteor Man)

2/14: Robert Townsend (Part 2)

2/21: Ed Eckstine: Music executive (President at Eckstine Career Consultation, former President Mercury Records)

2/28: Frankie Beverly: a rare interview with the R&B legend

Some of Questlove Supreme’s recent guests have included The Roots co-founder Black Thought, Grammy and Emmy award-winning rapper, artist, and entertainer André 3000 and powerhouse vocalists Shanice Wilson and Tracie Spencer.

About the Questlove Supreme podcast:

Questlove Supreme is a fun, irreverent and educational weekly podcast that digs deep into the stories of musical legends and cultural icons in a way that only Questlove and Team Supreme can deliver. Each episode is driven by conversation ranging from the guest’s origins (along with a few never-before-revealed secrets to their success) to their life passions and current projects. Additional hosts on the series include renowned and award-winning on-air personality and music commentator Laiya St.Clair, GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper/singer Phonte Coleman, GRAMMY, Tony and Emmy award winning music director “Unpaid” Bill Sherman and engineer for Questlove, The Roots, The Tonight Show and Elvis Costello “Suga” Steve Mandel.

Listen to the podcast here.

Questlove’s Podcast Series ‘Questlove Supreme’ Announces Black History Month Programming Featuring Robert Townsend & Frankie Beverly was originally published on globalgrind.com