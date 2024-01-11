Watch: Prime Video’s Explosive New Trailer For ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Prime Video released its explosive new “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” trailer and key art today (Jan. 11). Read more about the series and be sure to watch the new trailer inside.

Today, Prime Video released the trailer and key art for its new series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” In the new iteration of the classic film, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

In the official trailer, the couple grapple with the idea that they are actually married. The action-packed series showcases their woes through their careers, love and unique partnership. There are a number of guest star appearances like Michaela Coel, Sarah Paulson and more.

All eight episodes will be available on February 2, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (“Swarm,” “Atlanta”) and Francesca Sloane (“Atlanta,” “Fargo”), the series, a reimagining of the 2005 film, stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (“PEN15”) as Jane Smith.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” debuts next month to Prime Video. Will you tune in?

Check out the official trailer below:

