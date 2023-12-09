Yo Gotti Rocks Angela Simmons On His T-Shirt While Enjoying Their Baecation

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are the new “it” couple! The two are still very much in love and are not afraid to show it – and we love that for them!

Over the weekend, the rapper shared a few videos from his and Angela’s romantic baecation. As usual, the entertainer had his love for his boo on full display. This time, he wore a black shirt which featured a glamorous photo of her printed on it. Of course, the femprenuer was swooning over the PDA shown by her man, and recorded a video of herself as she posed next to Yo Gotti and showed off his adorable t-shirt.

But this wasn’t the only time the couple showed off their love for each other. Earlier this month, Yo Gotti surprised fans during his Gangsta Art Tour stop in Washington, DC when Angela joined him on stage. While performing “Down in the DM,” the beauty emerged from beneath the stage to join him. Of course, Ang matched her bae and wore a red and black skin-tight dress with a $100 bill printed on it. She wore red bottom black platform boots to match and added a blinged-out chain with the letters “CMG” on it to represent Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group.

“I got a crush on Angela,” Yo Gotti rapped while the “Angela’s Cakes” owner waved to the crowd, who couldn’t get enough of seeing them together!

Angela and Yo Gotti confirmed their relationship in January 2023 after the rapper publicly shot his shot in his 2016 song, “Down in the DM.” Since then going public with their love, they have been sure to love each other out loud, with Yo Gotti never missing an opportunity to show off Angela while traveling, gracing the red carpet and celebrating birthdays and milestones with each other.

We can’t get enough of the cute couple!

