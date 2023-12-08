50 Cent’s Production Company Plans To Donate Proceeds From Diddy Documentary To Sexual Assault Victims

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent‘s production company plans to release a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs, regarding the sexual assault allegations being penned against him. Read more details and how 50 Cent plans to donate the proceeds to the victims involved inside.

Since the news of Diddy’s fourth allegation of sexual assault erupted, 50 Cent announced via social media on Thursday (Dec. 7) that he plans to contribute the proceeds from his upcoming documentary about the media mogul to victims of sexual violence. The untitled documentary is being produced by 50’s G-Unit Film & Television production company.

50 Cent shared the news with a clip, which shows former Bad Boys Records rapper Mark Curry describing the events that took place during Combs’ infamous parties. Curry admitted that there were separate bottles that Combs and his entourage made clear were for different uses. The former Bad Boys Records rapper revealed women were not aware they were being drugged and became “real, real slippery.”

The clip goes between lyrics of a popular Rick Ross song titled “U.O.E.N.O.,” where he raps “Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it. I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

The clip was posted by 50 Cent on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, “proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape.”

A representative for 50 Cent and G-Unit Film and TV confirmed to Variety that the documentary was in development with the following statement: “The untitled ‘Diddy’ documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.”

Combs addressed the allegations on Dec. 6 in a social media post shared to his personal Instagram: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

He turned the comments off, so that fans and potential victims could not respond.

Countless women have come forward claiming they were sexually assaulted by Combs following the lawsuit filed last month by Casandra Ventura, the R&B star best known as Cassie. She was the first to publicly accuse Combs of raping her and beating her for over a decade.

