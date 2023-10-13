Listen Live
Jacquees Wants To Tour with Usher and Chris Brown!

Published on October 13, 2023

2018 KMEL Summer Jam

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Jacquees stops by the station to talk to Mina about wanting to go on tour with Usher and Chris Brown, being on Diddy’s album, and giving us a preview of his newest project!

Watch the full interview below!

