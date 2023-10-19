Chris Tucker Turned Down Roles Over $400 Million Dollars!

Chris Tucker calls into the station to talk to Mina Saywhat ahead of his show at the Met to tell us what he has on his itinerary for the day, as well as his coming of age in the film industry!
Watch the full interview below!
