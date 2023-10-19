Listen Live
Mina SayWhat

Chris Tucker Turned Down Roles Over $400 Million Dollars!

Published on October 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Chris Tucker

Source: R1 / other

Chris Tucker calls into the station to talk to Mina Saywhat ahead of his show at the Met to tell us what he has on his itinerary for the day, as well as his coming of age in the film industry!

Watch the full interview below!

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close