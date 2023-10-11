Kirk Franklin Speaks on Finally Meeting His Father Upon Releasing ‘Father’s Day’ Documentary

CLOSE
More from Philly's R&B station
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Diddy Reportedly Feels “Betrayed” By Cassie’s New Relationship?
-
Meet Diddy's Baby Mom: Dana Tran, Alleged One Night Stand [Photos ]