National Taco Day: A List of Restaurants in Philadelphia to Try For National Taco Day

In honor of national taco day here’s a list of local restaurants to try:

Loco Pez:

Loco Pez is Mexican restaurant with three locations within Philadelphia. Loco Pez is known for their Mexican cuisine and happy hour specials. Loco Pez offers vegan options to their menu which includes vegan cheese and vegan sour cream.

Taqueria La Prima:

Located in South Philly, Taqueria La Prima is not only known for its authentic Mexican food but also for the fact that it is open 24/7. So those late-night food runs hit different when you’re able to get a quality food when you’re craving Mexican.

Taqueria Amor:

A perfect decision for national taco day is Taqueria Amor. Located in Manayunk, Taqueria Amor stands out for its unique food selection and drink specials. Taqueria Amor also provides vegan options for those with food restrictions.

TACODELPHIA:

Tacodelphia is found at the intersection of Broad and Lombard and just by the name, you should know what it’s hitting for when it comes to this spot. The food is made right in front of the customer so one can customize their order in real time. It should be noted that even during a rush, the staff at Tacodelphia are able to keep the wait time to a reasonable time frame, so if you’re looking get in and out with your order, Tacodelphia might be the spot for you.

