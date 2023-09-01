ENVSN Festival Has Us All in Our Glow Era

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

This weekend, HelloBeautiful had a chance to attend the ENVSN Festival, and it was a time. From the panel to workshops to keynote speakers, the two-day event was a space made for and by women of color to show up and show out in every way.

ENVSN focuses on dynamic dimensions shaping individual journeys: wellness, career, finance, mentorship, and culture. These facets adapt to the changing landscape, acknowledging opportunities’ impact on growth. ENVSN Festival catalyzes transformation, invigorating Gen Z and millennial leaders with tools to realize dreams. It embraces tech-driven progress, offering resources and connections, empowering participants with knowledge and mentorship, and fueling inspiration. ENVSN activates its future, enabling emerging leaders to make an indelible global impact.

Established by industry experts Sharifa Murdock and Laura Stylez, this event emerged as a heartfelt testament to their past selves. Originating with the ENVSN Festival in NYC—an annual “festi-con” combining discourse, networking, exploration, and entertainment—the initiative has evolved into a versatile community dedicated to advancing the growth and self-improvement of accomplished Gen Z and Millennial individuals.

The number of activations that took over a cool space in Bushwick was unprecedented. Rare Beauty was on site helping girlies find their perfect shade of foundation and blush. Adidas came through with all the fly athleisure, while GAP offered customizable bags with sayings like “In My Glow Era.” Nailcon also had a pop-up dedicated to decorating the nails of the attendees as they teamed up with Jennifer Lopez’s cocktail brand Delola for refreshing cocktails.

The activations were a great success, and the attendees had a lot of fun. They could try new products, get their nails done, and take pictures in a fun space. The activations were also an excellent way for brands to connect with their customers and promote their products.

The Black in Fashion Council was also present, offering mentorship and a job fair. It was a phenomenal opportunity for aspiring fashion designers and professionals to connect with industry leaders and learn about career opportunities. The Council’s mission is to promote diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry, and this event was a testament to its constant innovation.

Yara Shahidi delivers the keynote at the ENVSN Festival

The keynote speaker — Yara Shahidi, dropped a bevy of gems during her conversation with The Cut’s Editor-In-Chief, Lindsay Peoples. “You’re only as good as your support network. And your support network is your homies, your family, your chosen family, and your mentors. Oftentimes, especially being Black and Brown in this industry, there’s this essence of being in competition. There’s only a few slots, and anyone who looks like you is going for the same spots. What has been proven to be right my entire journey is the more you intentionally try to community build and not fall into the lens of competition, the more you rise together.” She goes on to recollect what it was like to have her first editorial in the fashion space, thanks to her relationship with Lindsay Peoples and the unwavering support they have for one another.

Shahidi wasn’t the only star in the building as Maiya the Don and Lola Brooke made an appearance, sharing gems they’ve learned on their respective journeys. Needless to say, the ENVSN Festival filled the souls of countless women of color by simply creating a safe space for them to just be.

