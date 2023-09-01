RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin is growing up into a beautiful woman about her business and style. We love who she is becoming.

The blackish star took to Instagram on Aug. 31, rocking a fly vintage Christian Dior logo T-shirt and denim patchwork thigh-high boots. Promoting her upcoming Labor Day event in Atlanta, the post and outfit had us both wanting an invite to the cookout and deets on where she snagged her boots from.

Marsai is hosting the Sai Summer Cookout, which, according to the site, was started at the request of her peers. Produced in different cities yearly, the Sai Summer Cookout aims to be a family reunion and HBCU homecoming all in one. While open to the public, Marsai accepted applications for the cookout.

The 19-year-old’s newest Instagram post previews what attendees can expect this weekend. From the two-slide carousel post, we anticipate fashion slays, good food, and even better vibes.

In the post, Marsai is positioned in front of a grill, looking “haute.” Posing with a larger-than-life spatula on the first slide, the producer and actress donned a dark blue Christian Dior fitted T-shirt, Daisy Duke denim shorts, and thigh-high mixed denim patchwork boots. Her hair is parted down the middle with flowing dark brown unit and glam makeup. Her accessories included fun and funky clear bracelets.

Marsai’s 4.8 million followers love her look. Dropping fire emojis, hearts, and memes, fans and celebrities jumped in her comments, showing love. “This look is everything!!! You better work it, boo!! ATL ” said one commenter, while actress Gabrielle Nevaeh wrote, “Imma need those boots.”

We love a good fashion slay, Marsai! Keep applying pressure, stepping on necks, and doing your thing! And while you’re at it drop the boot deets!

See the post below and tell us what you think.

DON’T MISS …

Marsai Martin Is Outfit Goals In Vintage Christian Dior Top And Denim Patchwork Boots On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com