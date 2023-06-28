Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed that they have welcomed their fourth child via surrogate on June 19.

She took to Instagram to share the news, “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Chrissy wrote. “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to the tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

Chrissy and John had their first two children in 2016 and 2018, and then she sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2020. The pair decided to try one more time, using IVF and contacting a surrogate agency.

Chrissy and their surrogate were pregnant at the same time, with their daughter being just six months older.

RELATED: 14 Pics of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to celebrate their 14th Anniversary

RELATED: John Legend Confirms Kanye West Bromance With Trump & Bootleg Presidential Run Doomed Friendship

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Welcome Baby Via Surrogate was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com