Kelis Reportedly Dating A Comedy Legend… You Never Guess Who!

Okay, we can file this under “things we didn’t expect on our 2023 bingo card.”

Singer/Chef Kelis is back on the dating scene, according to the US Sun. Now, normally this wouldn’t be big news. However, it’s who she’s allegedly dating that is making headlines.

That’s because her alleged new beau is none other than legendary funnyman… (checks notes)… BILL MURRAY.

That’s right. The very man that made us laugh in films like Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, and the memorable role in Space Jam is in the yard that Kelis’ milkshake brought all the boys to…allegedly.

According to the U.S. Sun, the two have recently hit it off and have started hanging out together, both stateside and across the pond. Murray even checked out some of her shows in London, flicking it up with her backstage following at least one of the shows.

It is also being reported that they were seen at the same hotel in London and eventually started hanging out once they returned to the States.

As for what may have brought them together, it appears that they have bonded over the mutual loss of a loved one. Kelis lost her husband, Mike Mora, to cancer last year, while Murray lost his estranged wife, Jennifer Butler, in 2021.

For now, it appears that they’re not putting a title on their situation. A source told the Sun, “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

