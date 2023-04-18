Wiz Khalifa “Why Not Not Why,” Akon “Prolly Cut” & More | Daily Visuals 4.18.23

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been almost a year since Wiz Khalifa dropped his last album, Multiverse and though he hasn’t said when his next project would be landing, the release of his latest visual might hint that he has something on the way.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Why Not Not Why,” Wiz demonstrates what a mixed martial arts training session looks like when he’s got the gloves on before taking to the friendly skies in a private jet on the way to an MMA PPV event. Will Wiz ever step in the ring though? Inquiring minds want to know.

Akon meanwhile isn’t quite done with the music game and for his latest clip to “PROLLY CUT,” the Senegalese-American crooner takes to the club in some interesting attire before throwing on a “Carlton Banks” sweater and turning up sans the “Carlton dance.” He shoulda done the dance. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Homeboy Sandman, 38 Spesh, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “WHY NOT NOT WHY”

AKON – “PROLLY CUT”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN – “A!”

38 SPESH – “CROWNED KING”

HDBEENDOPE – “LOCKED IN”

MADLIB, MEYHEM LAUREN & DJ MUGGS – “AFRICAN POMPANO”

SHAME GANG FT. LUTE & CYANCA – “I SURVIVE”

LIL QUILL – “AMEN”

