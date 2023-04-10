Halle Berry Roasts Internet Troll Who Criticized Her “Nude” Social Media Post

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We feel like pretty much everyone would agree that Halle Berry is a timeless beauty who’s aged gracefully over the decades. So when she took to social media to post a nude photo, our collective hearts fluttered and our minds wandered into fantasy land.

Unfortunately, we do live in an age of hate, sexism and agism, so of course someone out there had to voice their displeasure at the 56-year-old bombshell for living her life. According to the Independent, a troll tried to rain on Halle’s parade in her comments section. “Imagine being in your fifties, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing,” the troll said.

While the commenter did receive blowback from fans of the Oscar Award-winning actress, Halle actually took a moment to layeth the smacketh down on the hateful hobgoblin with a response of her own. “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?” she said.

No, in fact, we did not know that Ms. Berry had both beauty and brains. What more can a man ask for?

Her response was praised by her followers. She obviously had time and didn’t go off on a wild and expletive-laden rant instead chose an educated and humorous response that was sharp and capable of cutting deep.

From the Independent:

Berry’s fans were left in hysterics over the actor’s stoic response.

Actor and singer Audra McDonald told Berry in response: “You won the internet today with this clap back.“

“Ms. Berry I see you’re on 10 today…and I APPROVE,” Anastasia Beaverhausen added, while radio personality Kaylah Oniwo said: “I stan a solid clap back ! Whew.”

We’re glad that Halle Berry clapped back and went about her business because if there’s anything the world needs more of it’s more Halle Berry pics. That being said, who was the lucky bastard who snapped this pic? Just asking.

