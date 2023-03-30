Out With The Old And In With The New: Why Gen Z Is Taking Over Philly

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphians are loading up the U-Haul and heading out of Philadelphia. According to the newly released census, the city of Philadelphia has had a loss of 22,000 citizens between July of 2021 and July of 2022. At first, the main reason for some to leave Philadelphia was due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, however, as life becomes back to the pre-pandemic norm, that is not so much the case.

The increase of gun violence, housing prices, and medical aid are just 3 reasons on why Millennials and Gen X residents are seeking a new home. While this may stop these generations, Gen Z has a different outlook of the city.

Reports show that Philadelphia, along with a few other cities such as New York, Houston, and Chicago, are becoming more of a destination for new homes for young people. For Gen Z, Philly is the perfect location for a trendy work-life balance.

Whether you’re working remote, hybrid, or still driving into the office, the traffic is never an overwhelming amount. Also, if you’re looking for a nice happy hour where you can film content, Philly is filled with the most aesthetically pleasing places in the tri-state. Want to have a simple night in? No problem. In Philly, apps like Ubereats and DoorDash can deliver you dinner and snacks at any time of the night.

Overall, it is still too early to know if Philly will be the next city of abundance, but by the power of social media, word of mouth, and trend followers, the city of Philadelphia will be all out with the old and in with the new.

