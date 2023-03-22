Sixers Clinch Playoff Berth; Looking to Lock in #1 Seed

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

With the divisional rival Brooklyn Nets losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night, the Sixers have now clinched a playoff berth. Making it six seasons in a row, a new franchise record, that Philadelphia has made a post-season appearance.

With 11 games left, the Sixers, look to edge out on top of the Eastern standings, as they are two games behind the Boston Celtics and three games behind the #1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Joel Embiid has been on a phenomenal stretch, as he leads all candidates as the favorite to win the KIA MVP award as the season comes to a close. At their most recent home game, Sixers legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving challenged the roster to bring the Larry O’Brian trophy back to Broad st. A place it is not been in exactly 40 years.

Joel Embiid was asked how he took that challenge, and what the team needs to succeed and complete the mission. “It’s great. But it’s not easy to win in this league.” Embiid said, in response to Dr. J’s challenge. “Like I said, we got to take it one game at a time, and when we are at our best, we got a chance against anybody.”

Seven of the Sixers’ last 11 games are on the road. As they prepare for another daunting road trip, Sixers guard Shake Milton speaks on keys to walk away with more wins than losses on this final road stretch.

“I think the main thing is you have to bring your own energy, Everybody in the arena is damn near against you, and you’ve got to have that ‘It’s just us’ mentality.” Shake Milton said .

“On the road, we’ve just done a good job from top to bottom … of just being ready and bringing our own energy, whether that be from some of our top guys with the words that they use or the guys on the bench clapping it up and supporting our teammates.”

The sixers will be hitting the road for the next four games facing off against Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix and Denver, they come back to the Wells Fargo Center for a home game finale, then they will wrap up the regular season on April 9 at the Barclays center against the Brooklyn Nets.

