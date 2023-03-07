Northeast Philadelphia Man Charged with January 6th Capitol Riot

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been over two years since protesters stormed the capital following the defeated of former U.S. President Donald Trump. On January 6th, 2021, more than 2,000 trump supporters took to Washington D.C. to invade the U.S. Capitol building in attempt to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. One of those intruders was identified as 37 year-old Ronald Andrulonis, an Amtrak employee, residing in Northeast Philadelphia.

Sources say the investigation on Andrulonis started just a week after the invasion of the capitol building. Andrulonis’ information was given to the National Operations Threat Center by an anonymous source, and a selfie of him at the capitol was sent to Amtrak’s inspector general, and case examination began.

Authorities say Andrulonis started his day in Philadelphia, took an Amtrak down to Washington D.C., and was at the capitol shortly before 5 a.m.

Andrulonis then made an appearance at the “Stop the Steal” rally. Once he unlawfully accessed the capitol building, he then began to roam the building and trespass into the office of a unidentified senator. Images of him at the rally and inside the building were captured and shared by prosecutors.

Ronald Andrulonis was arrested in connection to the January 6th riot and gave reporters no comment.

