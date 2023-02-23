The band is back on the road!
New Edition — Ronnie, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, Johnny and Bobby together again! — will soon hit the road for their Legacy Tour. Joining fellow vets to the game, including Keith Sweat, a Guy reunion consisting of Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall, plus Tank to ring in a contemporary R&B vibe, the R&B legends will embark on a two-month-long American tour that’s coming to a city near you.
RELATED: “Standing Ovation For Brandon Smiley” [WATCH]
Thankfully, Ricky, Da Brat and Gary were able to catch the NE guys during a pit stop through the city recently, and the exchange that Ricky and Bobby had on a personal level was one we felt was important to highlight.
As Rickey continues to mourn the recent loss of his son Brandon, the R&B icon gave his friend some advice based on his own personal experience on how to cope. Brown losing his ex-wife, fellow music icon Whitney Houston, and their daughter Bobbi Kristina both in the public eye is a different kind of pain that Rickey now understands all too well.
See the positive message that Bobby Brown had for Rickey Smiley below:
- Bobby Brown Wants To Slap Kanye West For Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’ Album Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Bathroom
- Bobby Brown Celebrates Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina On Her Birthday
- Ricky Bell Opens Up About New Edition’s Decision To Vote Bobby Brown Out [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
20 Female Rappers You Should Know in 2022!
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!
-
Ashanti Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Michael Costello Dress