2 Chainz & Ne-Yo Joining ‘BMF’ Cast In Recurring Roles For Show’s Third Season

Starz’s latest hit drama, BMF, shows no signs of slowing up and continues adding big names to its still-growing cast of stars.

We have no idea how long the story of the legendary Flenory brothers will continue in BMF, but it still has legs. Starz has announced that Grammy award-winning artists 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo will join the cast in recurring roles when season 3 arrives.

The two musicians join the likes of Eminem, Serayah, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, and Snoop Dogg, who have all graced television screens on the gritty Starz drama.

Per Variety:

2 Chainz will play Stacks, an Atlanta-born distributor whose wisdom and stature command respect wherever he goes. “Fiercely loyal and determined to provide for his family no matter the cost, Stacks lives by the street code and challenges Meech’s leadership style,” as Starz describes him.

Ne-Yo will play Rodney “Greeny” Green, a local Atlanta player whose main focus is making money. While he oozes swagger and an entrepreneurial spirit, Greeny has more to him that lies beneath the surface.

BMF’s Story So Far

For those who haven’t had the opportunity to watch the latest show in 50 Cent’s drug-dealing cinematic universe, he is building on his on-again-and-off-again partner network Starz; it retells the story of how Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) took over the Detroit streets in the 80s and built their Black Mafia Family from the ground up.

Season two follows the brothers who have split, with Meech looking to expand his drug dealing empire and his brother Terry looking to go legit by focusing more on school and running a car-ride service with his father Charles (Russell Hornsby).

Terry gets sucked back into the drug game, reluctantly linking back up with Meech when things on the streets get hectic.

We can’t wait to see how 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo fit in on the show.

