UPDATE: Damar Hamlin is Home!

Two days after his transfer from the University of Cincinnati Hospital to Buffalo general hospital, Damar Hamlin was discharged today and was medically cleared to rehab at home with family and bills training staff.

Last Sunday Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field after making a tackle, suffering from Cardiac Arrest. He received CPR several times and was immediately taken to UC Hospital where he was held for over a week. When he first gain consciousness, he asked the doctors who won the game? “You” the doctor replied, “You won the game of life”.

Immediately after his story went viral, an overflow of support from family, friends, fans, and colleagues poured in. From hundreds of thousands of get well wishes on social media, to collectively raising over 8 million dollars for his non-profit organization. Hamlin later took to social media to show his appreciation for all the support he’s had since his traumatic injury.

According to ESPN, Monday he was flown to Buffalo general hospital where he was then sent through a series of medical evaluations including cardiac, vascular, and neurological testing to determine his clearance and rehabilitation process. “In consultation with team physicians We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation process at home and with the bills.” Says Dr. Jamie Nadler, Chief officer at Kaleida health, which runs Buffalo Hospital.

With a crucial playoff game ahead of the Buffalo Bills against the Miami Dolphins Sunday January 15th at 1pm, it unknown Hamlin will be cleared to played as he is still listed on the injured reserve list. Head coach of the Buffalo Bill Sean McDermott said it is up to Hamlin when he would like to return to the teams facility. “His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as this situation” said Coach McDermott. “When he feels ready, we will welcome him back”