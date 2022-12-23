‘Martin’ Cartoon Could be Coming Soon

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A Martin cartoon reboot could be in the works 30 years after the debut of the hit TV sitcom, which cemented its legacy in black entertainment. BET+ hosted the Martin: 30th Anniversary Special which debuted earlier this summer. Hosted by comedian Affion Crocket, Martin: The Reunion took fans back to the good ole days, embarking on a five-season-long journey with an amazing recap of the show’s history, behind-the-scenes, and fun facts told by the beloved actors themselves. The first reunion trailer paid tribute to the late great Thomas “Tommy” Mikal Ford, who died in 2016 at 52 years old.

Related: 10 Hilarious Scenes with Tommy from Martin

Since the recent success of Martin: The Reunion, Martin Lawerence went on to tweet a cartoon sketch of all the characters from Martin lined up in a row. With an overwhelming amount of replies and comments, one of the most liked tweets came from a user that replied “Rick & Marty” stemming from the sketch style which mimics the adult cartoon, Rick and Morty.

The popularity of the show Martin is undeniable and fans are craving a cartoon reboot. In the meantime, you can reminisce by watching all five seasons of Martin as well as Martin: The Reunion all on BET+.