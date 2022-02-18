BET+ Announces ‘Martin’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Special Debuting Later Summer

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Thirty years ago, hit sitcom Martin took over our television screens, defining an era of comedy and leaving a legacy behind as Detroit’s favorite friend group. The cast of the iconic series returns for a reunion special airing on BET+.

The cast of Martin is coming back together thirty years later to celebrate the show’s success as a cultural classic and discuss the show’s origin and its evolution on the streaming platform later this summer.

Affion Crockett will host the special produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. The reunion will include interviews with Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Martin Lawrence said in a statement. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

It will also include special musical performances, behind the scenes commentary and surprise guest appearances.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” CEO of BET Scott Mills shares in a statement. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”

Martin first debuted on Fox August 27, 1992, running for five seasons. The series followed the lives of Martin Payne, a radio disc jockey, his girlfriend Gina, and their friends living in Detroit, Michigan. The show was a crossover sensation while providing an honest and refreshing view of the Black experience that still resonates with viewers today.

The reunion is executive produced by Lawrence, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor and Stacy Lyles through his company Run Tel Dat Entertainment. For Jesse Collins Entertainment, Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as executive producers along with Jeannae Rouzan-Clay who is also the showrunner. The show is executive produced and directed by Stan Lathan. The special is written by Nile Evans as well as Bentley Kyle Evans who also serves as a co-executive producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Brittany Brazil is a producer.

The taping will take place Sunday, February 20, 2-22 and will launch on BET+ later this year. Until the release, fans can prepare for the reunion and Martin’s 30th anniversary by re-watching all five seasons of Martin available now on BET+.

BET+ Announces ‘Martin’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Special Debuting Later Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com

