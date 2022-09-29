Philly: 5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

One teen is dead and four others are injured after police say a shooting took place following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School on Tuesday afternoon. The players were walking off the field after a scrimmage game when the shooting happened.

Police officers were called to the 300 block of Fairway Terrace just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

“Certainly unacceptable gun violence like this does not help anything. So we’re always asking ourselves how are the children and frankly, many of our children are not well,” said School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington.

“We absolutely have to believe we can do better in our city,” Watlington said after the shooting Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Action News reported that five players were walking off the field when two gunmen fired dozens of shots from a gray Ford Explorer. According to police sources, 64 shots were fired with four different weapons used.

“What used to be a hand fight is now a gunfight. That was a cowardly act today, to come out and ambush people coming off a ball field. That makes you tough? I think not,” Philadelphia School District Chief Safety Officer Kevin Bethel said.

Police say the injured victims played football for Roxborough High School.

The 14-year-old who was killed was a student at nearby Saul High School.

Police officials expressed outrage and want to send a message about gun violence.