Jim Carrey Reveals He Initially Did Not Want To Appear on The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

Jim Carrey said initially he didn’t want to work on The Weeknd’s album, “Dawn FM.”

Carrey is the featured voice on the album. He gives a radio intro for the album, then sets up the song “Out of Time” and the outro, “Phantom Regret.”

While Carrey told The Weeknd he didn’t want to work, he found himself waking up in the middle of the night with concepts for the album.

The Weeknd was so excited about what Carrey had come up with that he insisted he be a part of the album. After the release of “Dawn FM,” Carrey praised The Weekend, and the singer called Carrey’s involvement “kismet.”

Did you know Jim Carrey was the voice on “Dawn FM?” Is there something you didn’t want to do, but afterward, you are happy you did it?