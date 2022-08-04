Bow Wow Will Host New Dating Series For BET

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

BET has announced that Bow Wow will host a new dating series called After Happily Ever After.

The series is set to premiere this fall and will help people who have gone through divorce find love again.

Tiffany Lea Williams, an executive vice president at BET, said, “We look forward to airing this entertaining dating series that will help singles find love. This show promises to be full of surprises, twists, and turns that will leave viewers asking for more.”

She continued, “We are also thrilled to welcome Bow Wow home to BET and to partner with Bunim/Murray Productions, who has been creating unscripted hits for three decades and always delivers their latest guilty pleasures to viewers. We can’t wait to add After Happily Ever After to our winning portfolio of acclaimed unscripted shows that engage and delight fans across all of our platforms worldwide.”

