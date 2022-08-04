Ne-Yo Talks New vs Old RNB, Love Letter Song to His Wife & Philly Performance

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Ne-Yo comes to Philadelphia and chops it up with Mina SayWhat on 100.3 RNB & Philly after his performance in Philly at the Dell. Ne-Yo lit Philly up and he gives us the scoop.

Ne-Yo also talked about New RNB vs. Old RNB. He said RNB needs an un-makeover and needs to go back to what it was when RNB had feeling. He said people always reverts back to 90’s music because that’s the last time RNB music had feeling. He said who sings the word “b*tch, and that singers are following rappers too much.

Ne-Yo also talks about his wife being in his newest music video for his new album, ‘Self Explanatory’ and how he at one point wrote a love letter song to her at a time when their marriage was nearing a separation . Check it out