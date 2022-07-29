Fire on South Street in Philadelphia at Jim’s Steak

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A fire occurred out at Jim’s Steaks in South Philadelphia on Friday morning. When the Fire Department arrived, smoke was coming from Jim Steak’s on 4th and South Streets around 9:30 this morning.

Luckily, all employees got out safely.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm blaze at 10:24 a.m. Firefighters worked hard to get it under control. While the fire seems to be put to rest, smoke has filled the entire block of South Street.

South Street is currently filled with fire trucks and men all up and down the street. The smoke so bad that it began burning the eyes of all other residents and employee’s on South Street.

Shyne Jewelers went on Instagram live and shared with us what was going on on South Street in real time.

There is no word on how the fire started at this time.

Stay with RNBPhilly.com for updates.