2 Philly Police Officers Shot at Parkway During 4th of July Concert

Another holiday weekend in Philly ends with shooting.

Philadelphia Police responded to reports of two police officers allegedly being shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as thousands of people gathered to celebrate a 4th of July concert and fireworks show.

The gunfire shots began near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the last day of Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America as people watched the 4th of July finale with fireworks and a concert headlining with Jason Derulo on the parkway, police said.

Various people could be seen running from the area. Police instructed people in surrounding buildings to shelter in place.

“I didn’t hear the shots, but the cops were like, ‘Run, run, run,’” one woman told NBC10.

NBC10 reporter, Tim Furlong recalls seeing a “wave of people” running from near Eakins Oval down the parkway. He also mentioned that quite a few children were in the chaos crying, during a crowd outbreak.

Story continues to develop