Drake Dance Battles Philly Rapper, 2Rare While Filming ‘Sticky’ Video!

Ayeeeee Philly!

So if you aren’t familiar with the Shake That Shit crew also known as the Philly Goats, now is the time to get on it!

Philly artist have been creating a wave with the viral TikTok dance of Shake That Dance and literally just about every celeb has done the dance. Several versions of the dance have been created and are made to different songs.

For example, Philly rapper 2Rare did the Shake That Dance to Drake’s new song, ‘Sticky’ off his album Honestly, Nevermind.

On Monday (June 27), clips of Champagne Papi recording a music video for his song, ‘Sticky’, in Miami, Florida, surfaced on social media and showed him linking up with Philly rapper and dancer 2Rare.

In the first bit of footage, the Drake did his best at the Shake That Dance and then 2Rare took over and really showed out! Showing Drake who the real king of the Shake That Dance was.