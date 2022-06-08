Radio One Exclusives
DDG Arrested For Reckless Driving in Lambo & Gun Possession

Another bites the dust. DDG was arrested and sent to jail for gun possession.
It’s not looking good for Chloe and Halle Bailey as both of their men have been arrested.
TMZ sources says that LAPD pulled over the 24-year-old rapper, DDG on Monday for reckless driving as he was in his Lamborghini.

Police searched his car and said they  found a gun, leading to his arrest for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

Currently, the YouTuber and rapper is being held on $35,000 bond in Valley Jail. As the story continues to develop, it is unclear if DDG’s ticker was submitted for reckelsss driving or with a gun charge.

As a recent update, DDG has been released on $35,000 bond and is expected in court on June 28th, 2022.

Check bask for more updates.

