DDG Arrested For Reckless Driving in Lambo & Gun Possession

It’s not looking good for Chloe and Halle Bailey as both of their men have been arrested.

TMZ sources says that LAPD pulled over the 24-year-old rapper, DDG on Monday for reckless driving as he was in his Lamborghini.

Police searched his car and said they found a gun, leading to his arrest for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

Currently, the YouTuber and rapper is being held on $35,000 bond in Valley Jail. As the story continues to develop, it is unclear if DDG’s ticker was submitted for reckelsss driving or with a gun charge.

As a recent update, DDG has been released on $35,000 bond and is expected in court on June 28th, 2022.

Check bask for more updates.

