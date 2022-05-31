Father & Son Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Philly. 13 Rounds By Different Shooters

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philly police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and his son on Sunday night, one of several violent scenes over the Memorial Day weekend.

Family members have identified the victims as 37-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Parks and 9-year-old Jamel Parks.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Carver Street near Torresdale Avenue in the city’s Wissinoming section.

The father and son had just returned from a cookout and were still sitting in their car.

Vanessa Frame lost her husband and son in one night.

“I don’t understand how this can happen,” Frame told Action News on Monday morning.

“I was lying in bed with my daughter, and I heard a whole bunch of shots, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if it’s firecrackers,'” she recalled.

“I came outside, and they were saying somebody was shot. So I went to see if it was his car- and it was. And he was just in there. Just lying there.

