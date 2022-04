WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A Philly school is on lockdown over to a shooting that occurred in the area, according to police.

St. Malachy Catholic School on 1012 W Thompson Street was placed on lockdown at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 20th. Police reported there was a “shooting incident” but have yet to confirm any further details.

Police were called to the scene.

Check back for more updates on the story.

