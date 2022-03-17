Female Business Take Over Spotlight: Sooo Delicious Soul Food Cafe

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We visited the opening of Sooo Delicious Soul Food Cafe located on the 1100 block of Locust in the downtown Philadelphia area.

Co-owners Angel Smith and Aminah McDaniel, who have been friends for over 12 years, revealed they first began cooking Sunday dinners for their family before venturing into the food industry.

“We would piggyback off of each other with cooking and trying new recipes & after a while, we started getting orders,” said Aminah.

The female-duo first hit the Philly food scene with their food truck, Soo Trucking Delicious, in 2020, right before the pandemic.

Although running a business during the pandemic was stressful for the ladies, they credit their success to their customers.

Angel and Aminah recently celebrated the grand opening of their new Locust storefront just one year after becoming first-time business owners, and they’re already looking forward to the future.

“This is not the end. We plan on expanding. We’re trying to create generational wealth,” said Aminah.

Known for their signature Mac and cheese and fried fish, these ladies look to pass their business down to their children.

“I have my two daughters working here, and Angel’s son is learning the business side of things, so we’re teaching them everything.”

Well, it’s good to know that they’re here to stay because we’re hooked on their Jerk chicken wings!

Other customer favorites include their salmon burgers and banana pudding!

Check out Sooo Delicious Soul Food Cafe below for this week's female business takeover with Millennial Christian.

